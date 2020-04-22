West Middlesex standout, UMASS recruit Makennah White named all-state

West Middlesex Senior standout Makennah White was named First Team in Class 2A on Wednesday afternoon.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex Senior standout Makennah White was named First Team All-State in Class 2A on Wednesday afternoon.

White averaged more than 25 points per game this season for the Big Reds, finishing just four points shy of 2,000 for her career.

She also added over 1,200 rebounds during her career.

In 2019, White helped lead West Middlesex to a District 10 title and an appearance in the state championship game in Hershey.

White has signed to play college basketball at UMASS.