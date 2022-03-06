WILMINGTON, Delaware (WKBN) – West Middlesex girls basketball standout Makenna White helped lead UMass to an A-10 tournament championship Sunday over Dayton 62-56.

White came off the bench for the Minutewomen scoring 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in 24 minutes of work.

Sam Breen led Massachusetts with 19 points on the day.

She is in her sophomore season with UMass.

This season, White has played in 25 games averaging nearly 6 points a game with five rebounds.

The win moves UMass to 26-6 on the season and will be heading to the NCAA Tournament later this month.