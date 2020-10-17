West Middlesex shuts out Mercer to post their 4th win

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex closes out the regular season by winning 4 of their final 5 games following tonight’s 31-0 win over Mercer. The Big Reds (4-2) scored the most and second most points of the season in their week three win over the Mustangs (35) and week six victory tonight (31-0).

Ty Tate led the team in rushing (67) as he completed 10 of 16 passing for 130 yards. He combined for three touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing).

Mercer drops to 2-4. Aidan Bright ran for 41 yards and caught 4 passes tonight.

Scoring Chart

West Middlesex, 31-0

First Quarter

W – Alex Rea, 2-yard TD run (W 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Ty Tate, 20-yard TD run (W 14-0)

W – Colby Johnson, 20-yard TD catch from Ty Tate (W 21-0)

Third Quarter

W – Ty Tate, 2-yard TD run (W 28-0)

Fourth Quarter

W – Elijah Asche, 28-yard FG (W 31-0)

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.