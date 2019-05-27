West Middlesex rolls to the Class A D10 title

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex defeated Jamestown during the regular season by a combined score of 15-0 in their two meetings. This afternoon, the Big Reds topped the Muskies – 14-0. Chase Tomko, Logan Hurley, Zach Long and Dom Stinedurf all finished with 2 hits for West Middlesex. Jake Bowen and Rocky Ladjevich closed out their day with 3 runs scored. Hurley tossed the Big Reds to victory by pitching the first 3 innings of 1-hit ball and striking out 3. Bowen and Kaz Hoffman each threw an inning and allowed a total of 1 hit and struck out 5 in the 4th and 5th innings.

Middlesex (19-1) has now won 10 in a row and will play against the District 9 runner-up on Monday in the PIAA first round.

