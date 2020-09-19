West Middlesex rolls past Kennedy Catholic to secure first win

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex blanked Kennedy Catholic 10-0 Saturday afternoon in high school football action.

Kennedy Catholic was held to minus-34 yards of total offense on the day.

The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Big Reds broke through in the third quarter.

Ian Smith notched a safety giving West Middlesex a 2-0 lead.

Smith led the way on the ground with 107 yards.

The Big Reds capped off the scoring later in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by Colby Johnson.

Ty Tate completed 5-10 passes for 64 yards in the win.

With the win, West Middlesex improves to 1-1, while Kennedy Catholic drops to 0-2.