West Middlesex ready to ‘bring the juice’ with Tate and company in 2020

The Big Reds are hoping to take advantage of a Class A playoff picture without Farrell this year

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex has been a consistent winner over in Mercer County for years. But this season, they’re hoping to not only make the playoffs but make a deep run.

The Big Reds are playing with the motto, “Bring the Juice.”

“Yeah, it just means to get fired up and get ready to knock some heads off,” said Alex Rea, senior running back. “We want to get ready to go win some championships.”

“Yeah, bringing the juice gets everybody ready to go,” said Ty Tate, senior quarterback.

Tate and Rea lead the charge offensively along with junior fullback Ian Smith. As usual, it’s a run-first offense. In fact, the Big Reds averaged 214 rushing yards per game last year.

Tate is a dual threat in their misdirection scheme. He threw for seven touchdowns in 2019 and ran for two more.

“Ty is super athletic, the kid’s arm right now is the best I’ve ever seen it,” said head coach Mark Means. “He can throw, he can run, he’s very smart with the ball, so we are going to be leaning on his leadership.”

“We have a lot of athletes with our receivers and running backs including myself,” Tate said. “So I feel like no matter whose hands we put the ball in, we’re going to be dangerous either way.”

Up front, West Middlesex has to replace a trio of All-Region linemen. But, senior Kaleb Turcotte is back to anchor that front line.

“We talk with our pads, not with our mouths,” Turcotte said. “We’re going to show up on game day, do what’s expected, win games and have fun with each other.”

The Big Reds’ playoff streak is up to nine in a row but they’ve been knocked out by Farrell in each of the past four seasons. One thing’s for sure, that won’t be the case this year. After two-straight state titles, the Steelers were bumped up to Class 2A.

“I just feel that without them being in our region and having to play them in the playoffs, we have such an upper hand,” Rea said.

“I think the expectations are high here,” Means said. “They’re like that every year whether Farrell is in the league or not. We hope to make that long run in the playoffs.”