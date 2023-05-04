AMHERST, Massachusetts (WKBN) – West Middlesex graduate Makennah White has announced that she is transferring from Massachusetts to Seton Hall.

She made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

Last season, White appeared in 28 games with two starts for UMASS. She averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Minutewomen.

Seton Hall finished last season with a record of 19-15.

White finished her high school career just four points shy of 2,000. She also added over 1,200 rebounds during her career.

In 2019, White helped lead West Middlesex to a District 10 title and an appearance in the state championship game in Hershey.