West Middlesex opens 2019 with win over Eisenhower

West Middlesex put up 13 points in the first half en route to a win over Eisenhower Saturday afternoon

RUSSELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex football team opened the 2019 season with a win Saturday afternoon, topping Eisenhower 32-0.

The Big Reds opened up a 13-0 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Quarterback Ty Tate found Zeb Rubaker to open the scoring in the first quarter giving the Big Reds a 7-0 lead.

In the 2nd quarter, Jason Davis broke an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.

West Middlesex added to the scoring in the 3rd quarter when Tate took it himself for a touchdown on a broken play making it 19-0.

The Big Reds travel to Lakeview next week for a date with the Sailors.

