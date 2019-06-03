West Middlesex moves on to Quarters; win 20th

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – With their 20th win, West Middlesex advances to the Class A State Quarterfinals following their 9-4 win over Otto-Eldred this afternoon. The Big Reds improve to 20-1. West Middlesex will await the winner of California and Rockwood game for Thursday’s Elite Eight contest.

With Otto Eldred up 3-0 in the 4th inning, Jake Bowen started the bottom of the frame for the Big Reds with a 2-run single to trim the Terrors lead to 3-2. Ricky Ladjevich tied the game with an RBI single at 3. Kaz Hoffman scored a pair more to give Middlesex a 2-run advantage after 4 innings (5-3). Ladjevich drove in another run in the 5th inning on a single (6-3). In the 6th inning, Hoffman triple and then scored on an error by the opposing catcher. Derek Zappa singles in an additional run in the inning. Zappa scored as well on a balk to give the Big Reds a 6-run lead (9-3).

