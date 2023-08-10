WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The Big Reds’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Aug. 30 – Butler

Aug. 31 – at Commodore Perry

Sept. 5 – Lakeview

Sept. 7 – at Kennedy Catholic

Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament

Sept. 11 – Hickory

Sept. 12 – Jamestown

Sept. 14 – at Rocky Grove

Sept. 18 – at Greenville

Sept. 19 – Farrell

Sept. 21 – at Grove City

Sept. 26 – Commodore Perry

Sept. 28 – at Lakeview

Oct. 2 – Sharon

Oct. 3 – Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 5 – at Jamestown

Oct. 10 – Rocky Grove

Oct. 12 – at Farrell

Oct. 16 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 19 – First Christian Academy

West Middlesex High School

Nickname: The Big Red

Colors: Red and White

School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 1615

