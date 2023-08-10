WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The Big Reds’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 28 – at Mercyhurst Prep
Aug. 30 – Butler
Aug. 31 – at Commodore Perry
Sept. 5 – Lakeview
Sept. 7 – at Kennedy Catholic
Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament
Sept. 11 – Hickory
Sept. 12 – Jamestown
Sept. 14 – at Rocky Grove
Sept. 18 – at Greenville
Sept. 19 – Farrell
Sept. 21 – at Grove City
Sept. 26 – Commodore Perry
Sept. 28 – at Lakeview
Oct. 2 – Sharon
Oct. 3 – Kennedy Catholic
Oct. 5 – at Jamestown
Oct. 10 – Rocky Grove
Oct. 12 – at Farrell
Oct. 16 – at Sharpsville
Oct. 19 – First Christian Academy
West Middlesex High School
Nickname: The Big Red
Colors: Red and White
School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 1615
If you have corrections to the WMHS volleyball schedule please contact support.