WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The Big Reds’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Sept. 2 – at Corry

• Sept. 5 – at Mohawk

• Sept. 7 – Franklin

• Sept. 11 – Iroquois

• Sept. 14 – at Sharpsville

• Sept. 18 – at Franklin

• Sept. 20 – Mercer

• Sept. 26 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 28 – at Wilmington

• Oct. 2 – Sharpsville

• Oct. 4 – at Greenville

• Oct. 7 – Mohawk

• Oct. 10 – at Mercer

• Oct. 12 – Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 16 – Wilmington

• Oct. 18 – Sharon

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 26 – Iroquois

• Sept. 5 – Greenville

• Sept. 6 – Hickory

• Sept. 9 – Fort LeBoeuf

• Sept. 11 – at Sharon

• Sept. 13 – at Wilmington

• Sept. 19 – Commodore Perry

• Sept. 21 – Mercer

• Sept. 25 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 27 – at Sharpsville

• Sept. 30 – at Titusville

• Oct. 3 – Wilmington

• Oct. 5 – at Commodore Perry

• Oct. 9 – at Mercer

• Oct. 11 – Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 17 – Sharpsville

West Middlesex High School

Nickname: The Big Reds

Colors: Red and White

School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 1615

Stadium location: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the WMHS soccer schedule please contact support.