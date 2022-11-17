WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – In coach Tyler Babcock’s first season, the Big Reds advanced to the state tournament by virtue of their 50-43 consolation win over Cambridge Springs. Middlesex won 14 games and has high hopes for the season ahead.
“We return a strong veteran team,” said Babcock. “With the returning seniors, we’re going to have [to lean] on all of them to lead. We would be disappointed to not win our region and district title [this year]. It’s on them to make our goal a reality.”
The Big Reds return four senior starters: Connor Stover, Giovanni Ricossi, Luke Mild and Richie Preston.
Coach Babcock spoke very highly of last year’s leading scorer, “Richie is the foundation of this team. He’s a solid big man that when he’s playing at the top of his game allows everyone else to be better.”
With the graduation of Tanner Shick and Logan Shrawder, look for senior Charlie Fitzgerald-Cornejo to step into a significant role this year.
The season opens up with the Kiwanis Tip-Off Shootout on December 2.
West Middlesex Big Reds
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Tyler Babcock
2021-22 Record: 14-12 (9-7), 4th place in Region 1
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Fort Cherry (61-53) in PIAA 2A First Round
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 53.1
Scoring Defense: 52.7
2022-23 Schedule
Dec. 2 – Conneaut (Kiwanis Tip-Off Shootout)
Dec. 3 – Greenville (Kiwanis Tip-Off Shootout)
Dec. 7 – at Cochranton
Dec. 10 – vs Neshannock (New Castle Showcase)
Dec. 14 – at Wilmington
Dec. 16 – at Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 20 – Farrell
Jan. 3 – at Jamestown
Jan. 6 – Commodore Perry
Jan. 10 – Sharon
Jan. 13 – Rocky Grove
Jan. 17 – Reynolds
Jan. 20 – at George Junior Republic
Jan. 21 – at General McLane
Jan. 24 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 27 – Mercer
Jan. 31 – Lakeview
Feb. 3 – at Reynolds
Feb. 7 – George Junior Republic
Feb. 10 – Sharpsville
Feb. 14 – at Mercer
Feb. 17 – at Lakeview