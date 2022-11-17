WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – In coach Tyler Babcock’s first season, the Big Reds advanced to the state tournament by virtue of their 50-43 consolation win over Cambridge Springs. Middlesex won 14 games and has high hopes for the season ahead.

“We return a strong veteran team,” said Babcock. “With the returning seniors, we’re going to have [to lean] on all of them to lead. We would be disappointed to not win our region and district title [this year]. It’s on them to make our goal a reality.”

The Big Reds return four senior starters: Connor Stover, Giovanni Ricossi, Luke Mild and Richie Preston.

Coach Babcock spoke very highly of last year’s leading scorer, “Richie is the foundation of this team. He’s a solid big man that when he’s playing at the top of his game allows everyone else to be better.”

With the graduation of Tanner Shick and Logan Shrawder, look for senior Charlie Fitzgerald-Cornejo to step into a significant role this year.

The season opens up with the Kiwanis Tip-Off Shootout on December 2.

West Middlesex Big Reds

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Tyler Babcock

2021-22 Record: 14-12 (9-7), 4th place in Region 1

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Fort Cherry (61-53) in PIAA 2A First Round

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 53.1

Scoring Defense: 52.7

2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 2 – Conneaut (Kiwanis Tip-Off Shootout)

Dec. 3 – Greenville (Kiwanis Tip-Off Shootout)

Dec. 7 – at Cochranton

Dec. 10 – vs Neshannock (New Castle Showcase)

Dec. 14 – at Wilmington

Dec. 16 – at Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 20 – Farrell

Jan. 3 – at Jamestown

Jan. 6 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 10 – Sharon

Jan. 13 – Rocky Grove

Jan. 17 – Reynolds

Jan. 20 – at George Junior Republic

Jan. 21 – at General McLane

Jan. 24 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 27 – Mercer

Jan. 31 – Lakeview

Feb. 3 – at Reynolds

Feb. 7 – George Junior Republic

Feb. 10 – Sharpsville

Feb. 14 – at Mercer

Feb. 17 – at Lakeview