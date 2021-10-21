West Middlesex High School Basketball Schedules

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the West Middlesex High School basketball games:
2021 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Sharon’s Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Sharon’s Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – Jamestown
Dec. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 21 – Commodore Perry
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 – at Farrell
Jan. 7 – Wilmington
Jan. 8 – vs. Laurel (at High School Basketball Invitational)
Jan. 11 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 13 – at Mercer
Jan. 15 – Reynolds
Jan. 18 – Lakeview
Jan. 21 – at Jamestown
Jan. 25 – Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 28 – at Commodore Perry
Feb. 1 – Farrell
Feb. 8 – Rocky Grove
Feb. 11 – Mercer
Feb. 15 – at Reynolds
Feb. 18 – at Lakeview
2021 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 11 – vs Rochester (at High School Basketball Invitational)
Dec. 14 – at Slippery Rock
Dec. 18 – at Harbor Creek
Dec. 19 – vs. Laurel (at High School Basketball Invitational)
Dec. 22 – at Grove City
Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Tournament
Jan. 3 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 6 – Farrell
Jan. 10 – at Mercer
Jan. 13 – Jamestown
Jan. 17 – at Reynolds
Jan. 20 – at Commodore Perry
Jan. 24 – Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 27 – Rocky Grove
Jan. 31 – at Farrell
Feb. 2 – Greenville
Feb. 3 – Mercer
Feb. 7 – at Jamestown
Feb. 10 – Reynolds
Feb. 14 – Commodore Perry
Feb. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic
West Middlesex High School
Nickname: The Big Reds
Colors: Red and White
School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159
