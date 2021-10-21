West Middlesex High School Basketball Schedules

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the West Middlesex High School basketball games:

2021 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Sharon’s Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Sharon’s Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 14 – Jamestown

Dec. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 21 – Commodore Perry

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Farrell

Jan. 7 – Wilmington

Jan. 8 – vs. Laurel (at High School Basketball Invitational)

Jan. 11 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 13 – at Mercer

Jan. 15 – Reynolds

Jan. 18 – Lakeview

Jan. 21 – at Jamestown

Jan. 25 – Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 28 – at Commodore Perry

Feb. 1 – Farrell

Feb. 8 – Rocky Grove

Feb. 11 – Mercer

Feb. 15 – at Reynolds

Feb. 18 – at Lakeview

2021 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 11 – vs Rochester (at High School Basketball Invitational)

Dec. 14 – at Slippery Rock

Dec. 18 – at Harbor Creek

Dec. 19 – vs. Laurel (at High School Basketball Invitational)

Dec. 22 – at Grove City

Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Tournament

Jan. 3 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 6 – Farrell

Jan. 10 – at Mercer

Jan. 13 – Jamestown

Jan. 17 – at Reynolds

Jan. 20 – at Commodore Perry

Jan. 24 – Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 27 – Rocky Grove

Jan. 31 – at Farrell

Feb. 2 – Greenville

Feb. 3 – Mercer

Feb. 7 – at Jamestown

Feb. 10 – Reynolds

Feb. 14 – Commodore Perry

Feb. 17 – at Kennedy Catholic

West Middlesex High School

Nickname: The Big Reds

Colors: Red and White

School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159

