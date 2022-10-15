MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City College football team grabbed their 4th straight win as the Wolverines topped Allegheny 44-17 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

After falling behind 3-0, Grove City would get on the board when West Middlesex grad Clayton Parrish ran for a five-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.

Parrish would score another to open the second quarter, this time from a yard out to give the Wolverines a 14-3 lead.

On the day, Parrish rushed 14 times for 74 yards and three touchdowns.

They would increase the lead later in the quarter on a Joey Guida nine-yard touchdown making it 21-3.

Grove City would take a 31-10 lead into the half and never looked back.