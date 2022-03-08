WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The West Middlesex girls basketball team is headed to the state quarterfinals. The Big Reds knocked off Apollo-Ridge, 68-44, Tuesday night in the PIAA Class 2A First Round.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Tuesday night’s game.

West Middlesex was led by senior Carlie Beatty, who finished with a team-high 22 points. Sophomore Caitlyn Stephens added 19 points.

The Big Reds improve to 21-3 on the season and will advance to the PIAA Class 2A State Quarterfinals on Friday to play Bellwood Antis.

The Blue Devils were 44-35 winners over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Tuesday night.