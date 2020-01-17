West Middlesex earns their 10th win; White finishes with double-double

MaKennah White scored 33 tonight

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – MaKennah White finished with a double-double as West Middlesex cruised past Mercer, 87-53. White finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Carlie Beatty and Emily Anthony added 22 and 17 points respectively.

With the win, the Big Reds improve to 10-4 overall. West Middlesex will now complete their four-game road swing with games at Commodore Perry and Iroquois next week before returning home on Monday, January 27 against Rocky Grove.

Mercer (8-7) fell for just the second time this year (2020) after winning three of their first four contests in January. The Lady Mustangs will face Farrell on Thursday, a team who defeated Mercer by 3 (33-30) on December 16.