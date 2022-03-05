SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex girls basketball team defeated Maplewood 61-50 Saturday to claim the District 10 Class 2A title.

Watch the video above for game highlights.

West Middlesex trailed by 16 points in the second quarter, but was able to rally in the second half.

With the win, the Big Reds claim their sixth D10 championship in program history.

Saturday’s game marked West Middlesex’s seventh consecutive appearance in the District 10 finals. The Big Reds fell in last year’s championship game to Cambridge Springs.

West Middlesex improves to 20-3 on the season.