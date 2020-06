Chad Mild served as head coach for the last 21 seasons, leading the Big Reds to five District 10 titles

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex boys basketball head coach Chad Mild officially stepped down from the position Monday.

He spent 27 years heading up the Big Reds program, serving as head coach for the last 21 seasons.

Mild led West Middlesex to 362 victories and five District 10 titles, including four in a row from 2012 to 2015.

Mild said he has no aspirations to serve as a head coach again, but would certainly be open to helping out at West Middlesex down the road.