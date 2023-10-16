SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex topped Sharpsville 3-1 (15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16) on Monday night in high school volleyball action.

Both teams wore pink for “Volley for the Cure” night for cancer awareness.

With the win, West Middlesex head coach Carole O’Dell recorded her 198th career victory. She previously coached at Mathews High School in Vienna, Ohio.

West Middlesex improves to 14-6 overall on the season. The Big Reds will return to action on Thursday night, with Coach O’Dell seeking her 199th career victory.