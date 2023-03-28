WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach Jacquelyn Jones takes the season day-by-day.
“My only expectations are that the athletes show up to each practice and games giving it 100%. They take the corrections from the coaching staff and try. As long as their communication stays strong, keep building the trust, and working on that foundation, I truly believe we’ll have a successful season,” Jones said.
West Middlesex welcomes back juniors Ava Gilmore and Emily Dick along with sophomores Julia Thornton and Kaylee Long. Newcomer Harper Nickel appears to be ready to take on a key role for the team as well.
“We have a young team,” Jones points out. “The majority are sophomores and freshmen. There’s a lot of growth to be had. The infield works very well together, the outfield is consistent, as well as they’re all great at talking to each other on the field. There’s that level of trust that needs to be had on the field to be successful.”
West Middlesex opens the season Tuesday, March 28 at Sharpsville.
West Middlesex Ms. Reds Softball Preview
2022 Record: 7-8
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Cochranton in District 10 (A) Semifinals
Coach: Jacquelyn Jones
Key Returnees
Ava Gilmore, Junior
Emily Dick, Junior
Kaylee Long, Sophomore
Julia Thornton, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Sharpsville
Mar. 30 – Lakeview
Mar. 31 – at Mohawk
Apr. 4 – at Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 11 – Wilmington
Apr. 12 – at Conneaut
Apr. 13 – at Mercer
Apr. 15 – at Meadville
Apr. 18 – Reynolds
Apr. 20 – Farrell
Apr. 22 – Slippery Rock
Apr. 25 – Sharpsville
Apr. 27 – at Lakeview
Apr. 29 – at JV Round Robin
May 2 – Kennedy Catholic
May 3 – at Sharon
May 4 – at Wilmington
May 9 – Mercer
May 11 – at Reynolds
May 16 – at Farrell
May 18 – at Fort LeBeouf