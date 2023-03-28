WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach Jacquelyn Jones takes the season day-by-day.

“My only expectations are that the athletes show up to each practice and games giving it 100%. They take the corrections from the coaching staff and try. As long as their communication stays strong, keep building the trust, and working on that foundation, I truly believe we’ll have a successful season,” Jones said.

West Middlesex welcomes back juniors Ava Gilmore and Emily Dick along with sophomores Julia Thornton and Kaylee Long. Newcomer Harper Nickel appears to be ready to take on a key role for the team as well.

“We have a young team,” Jones points out. “The majority are sophomores and freshmen. There’s a lot of growth to be had. The infield works very well together, the outfield is consistent, as well as they’re all great at talking to each other on the field. There’s that level of trust that needs to be had on the field to be successful.”

West Middlesex opens the season Tuesday, March 28 at Sharpsville.

West Middlesex Ms. Reds Softball Preview

2022 Record: 7-8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Cochranton in District 10 (A) Semifinals

Coach: Jacquelyn Jones

Key Returnees

Ava Gilmore, Junior

Emily Dick, Junior

Kaylee Long, Sophomore

Julia Thornton, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Sharpsville

Mar. 30 – Lakeview

Mar. 31 – at Mohawk

Apr. 4 – at Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 11 – Wilmington

Apr. 12 – at Conneaut

Apr. 13 – at Mercer

Apr. 15 – at Meadville

Apr. 18 – Reynolds

Apr. 20 – Farrell

Apr. 22 – Slippery Rock

Apr. 25 – Sharpsville

Apr. 27 – at Lakeview

Apr. 29 – at JV Round Robin

May 2 – Kennedy Catholic

May 3 – at Sharon

May 4 – at Wilmington

May 9 – Mercer

May 11 – at Reynolds

May 16 – at Farrell

May 18 – at Fort LeBeouf