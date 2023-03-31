WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex won the district crown a year ago by topping Sharpsville, 6-0. In the opening round of the state tournament, the Big Reds were edged by the eventual-state finalist Neshannock – 4-3.

“We have very high hopes for this team to challenge for another District 10 title and beyond,” coach Kolten Hoffman said.

Dropping down a classification to 1A, the Big Reds feature a grouping of returning letter winners led by senior shortstop Devin Gruver. Last season, No. 4 led the team with a .379 average with 3 homers and 27 RBIs while scoring 20 runs.

West Middlesex will have his classmates Richie Preston (1B/P), Gio Rococi (3B/P), Blaze Knight (C) and Julian Trott (CF) to go along with juniors Bowen Briggs (2B) and Evan Gilson (1B/P).

Last year, Preston and Gilson notched 5 and 4 wins on the hill, respectively.

“Our senior leadership and experience are the strengths of our team,” Hoffman said.

West Middlesex Big Reds Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 16-7

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District 10 (2A) Championship over Sharpsville; Lost to Neshannock PIAA in First Round

Coach: Kolten Hoffman

Key Returnees

Devin Gruver, Senior

Blaze Knight, Senior

Richie Preston, Senior

Gio Rococi, Senior

Julian Trott, Senior

Bowen Briggs, Junior

Evan Gilson, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – Sharpsville

Mar. 30 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 3 – at Mercer

Apr. 5 – at Jamestown

Apr. 10 – Cochranton

Apr. 12 – Wilmington

Apr. 14 – at Reynolds

Apr. 17 – at Lakeview

Apr. 21 – Laurel

Apr. 24 – Greenville

Apr. 26 – at Sharpsville

Apr. 28 – at Kennedy Catholic

May 1 – Mercer

May 3 – Jamestown

May 4 – at Wilmington

May 8 – Reynolds

May 10 – Lakeview

May 12 – at Slippery Rock

May 17 – at Greenville

May 19 – Sharon