WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex won the district crown a year ago by topping Sharpsville, 6-0. In the opening round of the state tournament, the Big Reds were edged by the eventual-state finalist Neshannock – 4-3.
“We have very high hopes for this team to challenge for another District 10 title and beyond,” coach Kolten Hoffman said.
Dropping down a classification to 1A, the Big Reds feature a grouping of returning letter winners led by senior shortstop Devin Gruver. Last season, No. 4 led the team with a .379 average with 3 homers and 27 RBIs while scoring 20 runs.
West Middlesex will have his classmates Richie Preston (1B/P), Gio Rococi (3B/P), Blaze Knight (C) and Julian Trott (CF) to go along with juniors Bowen Briggs (2B) and Evan Gilson (1B/P).
Last year, Preston and Gilson notched 5 and 4 wins on the hill, respectively.
“Our senior leadership and experience are the strengths of our team,” Hoffman said.
West Middlesex Big Reds Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 16-7
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District 10 (2A) Championship over Sharpsville; Lost to Neshannock PIAA in First Round
Coach: Kolten Hoffman
Key Returnees
Devin Gruver, Senior
Blaze Knight, Senior
Richie Preston, Senior
Gio Rococi, Senior
Julian Trott, Senior
Bowen Briggs, Junior
Evan Gilson, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – Sharpsville
Mar. 30 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 3 – at Mercer
Apr. 5 – at Jamestown
Apr. 10 – Cochranton
Apr. 12 – Wilmington
Apr. 14 – at Reynolds
Apr. 17 – at Lakeview
Apr. 21 – Laurel
Apr. 24 – Greenville
Apr. 26 – at Sharpsville
Apr. 28 – at Kennedy Catholic
May 1 – Mercer
May 3 – Jamestown
May 4 – at Wilmington
May 8 – Reynolds
May 10 – Lakeview
May 12 – at Slippery Rock
May 17 – at Greenville
May 19 – Sharon