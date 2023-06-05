SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex got the best of Union, 12-2, this afternoon in their PIAA (1A) first round baseball matchup.

The Big Reds (15-9) will move on to the second round to face either Southern Fulton or California on Thursday.

To open the scoring, Richie Preston singled home Devin Gruver to score the game’s first run in the bottom half of the first inning.

Gio Rococi scored on a throwing error to extend the lead to two runs.

Later in the inning, Kyle Gilson collected an RBI single scoring Logan Kent.

In the second inning, West Middlesex’s Gruver hit an inside-the-park home run to score Tyler Blanton.

Preston also doubled in the second frame to score Blaze Knight from third to take a 6-0 lead to close out the second.

In the third, the Scotties got on the board on an Anthony Roper sacrifice fly, which allowed Andrew Gettings to cross home plate.

Rocco Galmarini singled to center field scoring Matt Stanley from third to close the deficit to 6-2.

The Big Reds tacked on another four runs in the bottom of the third inning. Kyle Gilson walked and later scored on a wild pitch. With the bases loaded, Knight walked, which scored Evan Gilson. Rococi hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Blanton. To finish the scoring, Gruver advanced to cross home on a balk to give West Middlesex a 10-2 lead.

Gruver tripled with one out in the fourth inning scoring Blanton and Evan Gilson to give West Middlesex a 10-run lead.