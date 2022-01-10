MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex won its seventh consecutive game by topping Mercer, 51-15.

Since opening the season with their setback to Rochester (54-48), the Ms. Reds defense has held their past seven opponents to an average of 34.3 points.

Senior Carlie Beatty scored a game-high 22 points. Emily Anthony continued her strong start with 16 points, six assists and five steals for West Middlesex.

West Middlesex returns home on Thursday to face Jamestown.

Mercer is scheduled to meet Commodore Perry on the road on Thursday.