West Branch’s Walt DeShields reflects on winning an outright EBC title

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped Salem 50-42 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.
With the win, the Warriors clinch the Eastern Buckeye Conference title outright.
Following the win, West Branch Head Coach Walt DeShields joined Chad Krispinsky.
West Branch improves to 17-2 overall, and and undefeated 11-0 in Eastern Buckeye Conference play.
Carly Scarpitti And Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 points apiece in the win. Sammie Tuel chipped in with 7 for the Warriors.
West Branch returns to action on Saturday against Austintown Fitch.