West Branch’s record breaking quarterback commits to college

Brock Hillyer accounted for over 2,600 yards and 35 total touchdowns this season

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch quarterback Brock Hillyer will continue his academic and athletic career at Marietta College.

The Warriors senior made the announcement on social media:

In nine games this past season, Hillyer threw for 1,976 yards, rushed for 707 yards and accounted for 35 total touchdowns.

Hillyer also holds two school records for his completion percentage and passing yards per game this season.

Hillyer was part of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2020 as well.

Marietta College is a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference and finished 5-5 last season.