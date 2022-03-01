BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team fell in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night to Norton 36-31.

The Panthers would open the game on a 12-0 run, putting West Branch in an early hole.

But West Branch would claw their way back, trailing 18-8 at the half.

The Warriors would rally back in the fourth quarter, cutting their deficit to as few as just three.

But Norton would control the ball and a late Morgan Hallett bucket put it out of reach for West Branch.

Sophie Gregory and Anna Lippiatt each had a team-high 8 points for the Warriors.

For Norton, Gabby Destefano and Addie Kropp each had a team-high 10.