West Branch’s all-time leading scorer commits to Westminster

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Reese Leone has committed to play college basketball at Westminster College.

He made his announcement on Twitter Friday night.

Blessed to say that I get to do something I love for another 4 years. I want to send a huge shoutout to everyone that’s been in the gym with me from pre-K up until now. I wouldn’t be here without all you guys. I am 100% committed to coach Siroki and Westminster College. #next4 pic.twitter.com/ib3hSA3r1T — Reese Leone (@ReeseLeone) May 8, 2020

Leone finished his career as the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with 1,170 total points.

Last season, he averaged 16 points and four assists per game for West Branch.

He chose to play for Westminster over Baldwin Wallace and Mount Union.

During his senior campaign, Leone helped lead West Branch to a record of 18-5, which tied a school record for victories.