West Branch’s all-time leading scorer commits to Westminster

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Reese Leone has committed to play college basketball at Westminster College.
He made his announcement on Twitter Friday night.
Leone finished his career as the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with 1,170 total points.
Last season, he averaged 16 points and four assists per game for West Branch.
He chose to play for Westminster over Baldwin Wallace and Mount Union.
During his senior campaign, Leone helped lead West Branch to a record of 18-5, which tied a school record for victories.