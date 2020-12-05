West Branch wins hard-fought matchup with Chippewa

West Branch outscored the Chipps in the 4th quarter by 6 (16-10)

West Branch Warriors High School Basketball

Credit: Matt_Brown/E+/Getty Images

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls’ basketball team registered their third win of the year with their 54-47 victory over Chippewa Saturday afternoon.

At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Warriors only led by 1 (38-37). West Branch outlasted the Chipps in the final frame by a score of 16-10.

Jillian Pidgeon and Anna Lippiatt each scored 12 points for West Branch. Sydney Mercer added 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Chippewa’s senior Taylor Thomas tallied a game-high 13 points.

On Wednesday, the Lady Warriors (3-1) are scheduled to visit Fitch.

Chippewa (1-2) is set to meet Rittman on the road on Thursday.

