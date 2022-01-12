CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Warriors scored in double figures as West Branch defeated Carrollton, 54-41.

Sophia Gregory led West Branch with 12 points. Sydney Mercer chipped in 11 points as Livvie Showalter and Anna Lippiatt each had 10 points apiece. Showalter also registered 11 rebounds.

The Lady West Branch Warriors led at halftime, 26-15. West Branch combined to shoot 77.8 percent from the foul line (14-18) as a team.

Next up for West Branch is a matchup with Chippewa on Saturday.

Carrollton’s sophomore Hillari Baker led all scorers with 18. Grace Leslie finished with nine points and seven boards.

Carrollton will travel to Minerva to take on the Lions on Saturday.