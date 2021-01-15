West Branch wins 5th straight; splits series with Alliance

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch outscored Alliance, 27-13, in the second half on their way to their 53-37 win.

Jaxon Hendershott led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points by making five 3-pointers. Josh Gregory and Dru DeShields each had 10.

Earlier in the season on December 14, Alliance edged the Warriors (45-41). West Branch improves to 10-3.

The Warriors are set to play Cardinal Mooney next Saturday at home.

Sophomore center Diego Allen paced the Aviators with 10 points. Freshman K’Vaughn Davis added 8 points.

Alliance (6-6) will welcome Waterloo on Tuesday.