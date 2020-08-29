West Branch weathers delays to dominate rival Salem; Hillyer passes for 352 yards, 4 total TD’s

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – It took two days and three lightning delays, but the West Branch football team picked up their first win of the season in a 44-20 victory over rival Salem Saturday at Clinton Heacock Stadium.



The Warriors led the game, 14-0 after it was postponed Friday night. When they picked things back up Saturday, the Quakers came out firing. QB Jackson Johnson hit Blaize Exline on a 65-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-6.



But senior QB Brock Hillyer was too much for Salem on both days. Hillyer went 30-43 for 352 yards passing, along with two touchdowns and an interception.



Josh Gregory (10 yards) and Nick Wilson (48 yards) hauled in touchdowns from Hillyer. Alek Wilson also found the endzone on a 5-yard touchdown run in Friday’s second quarter.

Hillyer also ran for two scores, one from 11 yards and another from 3 yards out.



