BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch fell to Streetsboro, 5-4, in last year’s sectional championship matchup in heartbreaking fashion.
This season, West Branch returns a quartet of all-league performers (Beau Alazaus, Hunter Shields, Boston Mulinix and Anthony Perry) from last year’s 17-win season.
“We want to get better each week,” points out coach Rick Mulinix. “To play our best by week six or seven of the season. Our strengths [are with] our solid offense and our team pitching.”
Coach Mulinix has thirty players out for the team with only two being seniors. It’s a young group as twenty-four are freshmen.
Alazaus is the team’s pitcher with Shields as his backstop playing catcher. Perry is the team’s shortstop as Boston Mulinix will line up at second base again.
The Warriors open play against Girard on Saturday, March 25 versus Girard at home.
West Branch Warriors Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 17-11
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Streetsboro (5-4)
Coach: Rick Mulinix
Key Returnees
Beau Alazaus, Junior
Gavin Bell, Junior
Hunter Shields, Junior
Aaron Tucker, Junior
Boston Mulinix, Sophomore
Anthony Perry, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – Girard
Mar. 28 – Cardinal Mooney
Mar. 29 – at Ursuline
Apr. 1 – at South Range
Apr. 4 – Minerva
Apr. 5 – at Minerva
Apr. 7 – Streetsboro
Apr. 8 – Lakeview
Apr. 11 – at Marlington
Apr. 12 – Marlington
Apr. 14 – Southeast
Apr. 15 – Canton South
Apr. 18 – at Alliance
Apr. 19 – Alliance
Apr. 21 – at Poland
Apr. 22 – Howland
Apr. 25 – at Carrollton
Apr. 26 – Carrollton
Apr. 28 – Struthers
Apr. 29 – Grand Valley
May 2 – Salem
May 3 – at Salem
May 5 – at Springfield
May 9 – at GlenOak
May 10 – Louisville
May 13 – at Field