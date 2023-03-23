BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch fell to Streetsboro, 5-4, in last year’s sectional championship matchup in heartbreaking fashion.

This season, West Branch returns a quartet of all-league performers (Beau Alazaus, Hunter Shields, Boston Mulinix and Anthony Perry) from last year’s 17-win season.

“We want to get better each week,” points out coach Rick Mulinix. “To play our best by week six or seven of the season. Our strengths [are with] our solid offense and our team pitching.”

Coach Mulinix has thirty players out for the team with only two being seniors. It’s a young group as twenty-four are freshmen.

Alazaus is the team’s pitcher with Shields as his backstop playing catcher. Perry is the team’s shortstop as Boston Mulinix will line up at second base again.

The Warriors open play against Girard on Saturday, March 25 versus Girard at home.

West Branch Warriors Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 17-11

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Streetsboro (5-4)

Coach: Rick Mulinix

Key Returnees

Beau Alazaus, Junior

Gavin Bell, Junior

Hunter Shields, Junior

Aaron Tucker, Junior

Boston Mulinix, Sophomore

Anthony Perry, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – Girard

Mar. 28 – Cardinal Mooney

Mar. 29 – at Ursuline

Apr. 1 – at South Range

Apr. 4 – Minerva

Apr. 5 – at Minerva

Apr. 7 – Streetsboro

Apr. 8 – Lakeview

Apr. 11 – at Marlington

Apr. 12 – Marlington

Apr. 14 – Southeast

Apr. 15 – Canton South

Apr. 18 – at Alliance

Apr. 19 – Alliance

Apr. 21 – at Poland

Apr. 22 – Howland

Apr. 25 – at Carrollton

Apr. 26 – Carrollton

Apr. 28 – Struthers

Apr. 29 – Grand Valley

May 2 – Salem

May 3 – at Salem

May 5 – at Springfield

May 9 – at GlenOak

May 10 – Louisville

May 13 – at Field