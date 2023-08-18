CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch invades Canfield Friday night in an attempt to spoil the season debut of the reigning state champions.

Two Danny Inglis touchdown runs paired with a field had the Cardinals cruising in the second quarter with a 17-0 lead.

West Branch quarterback Ben Alazaus found Cooper Anderson for a touchdown pass late in the second quarter to put the Warriors on the board.

Canfield currently leads 31-19 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.

West Branch will visit Woolridge in week two. Canfield will travel to Mansfield Senior.