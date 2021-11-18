West Branch, Ursuline set for postseason rematch

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight season, West Branch and Ursuline will face off in the playoffs. Last year, the Irish topped the Warriors 38-31 in the regional semifinal. On Friday, the two teams will go head to head for the Division IV, Region 13 Championship.

“This is what we were waiting for the whole entire season I think,” said West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields. “We wanted a rematch on them.”

“We knew we were pretty close last year,” added West Branch head coach Ken Harris. “Playing good teams like Ursuline pushes you that much in the offseason to get better and I think we’ve gotten better in the last year.”

Both West Branch and Ursuline have lit up the scoreboard this season, with the Warriors averaging nearly 48 points per game and the Irish averaging 43.

“I’d be surprised if it’s a 6-3 football game or something like that,” said Ursuline head coach Dan Reardon. “We have great respect for their offense. They’ve shown the ability to put up a bunch of points. Certainly the two offenses I think are the focal points. With that in mind, it’s going to come down to which defense can get more stops.”

The two Valley teams will face off Friday at 7 p.m. at South Range.

“It’s going to be really fun on Friday night just to see two local teams playing each other in the regional final over at South Range,” said Ursuline quarterback Brady Shannon. “I’m really excited for it.”

