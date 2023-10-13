BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Beau Alazaus connected with Joey Jackson for three of his four touchdown passes Friday night in a 49-14 victory over Carrollton in Eastern Buckeye Conference play.
Boston Mulinix caught the other touchdown pass and added two rushing scores as well.
West Branch (8-1) will visit Salem in week 10.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.