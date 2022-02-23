UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch outlasted Poland 51-40 in the Division II Girls Basketball District Semifinals on Wednesday evening at Uniontown Lake High School.

Anna Lippiatt led the Warriors with a game-high 21 points in the victory.

Mary Brant led Poland with a team-high 12 points in the setback.

With the win, West Branch advances to face Marlington in the Division II District Championship game which will take place on Saturday night.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Uniontown Lake High School.