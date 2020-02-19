West Branch ties school record in win over Columbiana on Game of the Week

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch outlasted Columbiana 45-39 Tuesday night in a battle of two conference champions. The Warriors tied a school record for wins in a season with 17. The previous record was set back in 1991.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Nick Everett AND Reese Leone led the Warriors with 12 points apiece in the win.



Columbiana was led by Sean Whitehead who tallied 12 points in the setback. Hunter Zentner tallied 9 points for the Clippers.

With the win, West Branch improves to 18-4. Columbiana drops to 18-4.



