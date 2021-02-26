West Branch ties school record for wins; gets by Marlington

Warriors win the rubber match between the two league rivals

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch topped league-rival Marlington, 58-50, to win the sectional championship. The Warriors’ 18-wins this season ties the school record (set by last year’s team).

Sophomore Dru DeShields led all scorers with 20 points (6-10 FT). JD Brain and Josh Gregory had 12 and 10 points respectively. Jaxon Hendershott closed out his night with 9 points.

West Branch (18-6) – who two weeks ago won the EBC championship for the second time in as many years – will travel to Chaney on Thursday to face the Cowboys (10-6). Tonight, Chaney defeated Edgewood, 91-43.

For Marlington, Rome Sims scored a team-high 17 points while Ben Yoder had 13 points. Drew Denham nearly compiled a double-double (9 points, 8 rebounds).

The Dukes made 14 of 22 foul shots (63.6%).

Division II Northeast 2 District Semifinal (Thursday)
Louisville at Poland
West Branch at Chaney

