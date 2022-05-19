BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Sydney Mercer is a First Team All-Conference selection, the league’s reigning Player of the Year, and a hitting machine for the Warriors.

“I’m going to try to get my team motivated,” said Mercer. “As soon as you get one hit, that gets it rolling and especially for your entire team. After one hit, everyone feels motivated.”

Mercer is also a four-year member of the volleyball team, and a District Champion in basketball. She’s multi-sport athlete with a 3.7 grade point average, and she’ll continue balancing sports and studies in college. Next year, she’ll play both softball and volleyball at the University of Mount Union.

“It’s going to be crazy,” said Mercer. “I’m kind of nervous because I don’t really know what I want to major in yet, but I’m excited and I know it will be the same thing in college. I’ll definitely have to manage my time well.”

Mercer will graduate from West Branch, a winner. She’s a District champion in two sports, and she’s especially close with her high school teammates.

“I just love being with my team and softball. It’s such a team sport. It’s not like track or wrestling. It’s just a team where everyone has to be there to win.”

West Branch senior Sydney Mercer is our Student Athlete of the Week.