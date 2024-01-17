BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball team has eclipsed the Associated Press state poll, getting 10th in Division II for the second straight week.

“I think our defense is at the state level,” said senior Sophie Gregory.

“When we focus on our defense, we get rewarded on offense, and that’s basically how we’ve been cashing in our wins,” said Livvie Showalter.

The Warriors take the saying “Defense wins championships” to heart, and their physical play has them 12-2, but the goal for the team is simple: culture building.

“Work hard, play together, be great teammates, build relationships,” said head coach Walt DeShields. “It’s not always about wins and losses.”

Coach DeShields said the ranking is nice, but the team wants more banners in the rafters.

“It’s nice to get recognized throughout the state of Ohio, but the girls don’t really look at that,” said DeShields. “They know the higher you get ranked, you’ve got a bulls-eye on your back and everybody’s going to bring their A-game after you.”

“We don’t want to get in over our heads, but it’s definitely a confidence booster,” said Gregory.

However, the team’s confidence has shown, even before the rankings, only letting one team score above 36 points and averaging nearly 50 points a game.

“If we get a good stop, then we can use that energy that we use on defense to offense,” said senior Chloe Dennison. “Reward ourselves because we work hard and you should be rewarded.”

But as for the rankings, the team said they’re just worried about who’s in front of them.

“It’s going to be a tough game every time you go out. The farther you go… the tougher it gets,” said DeShields.

“We don’t want to look ahead. Take everyone the same way, no light games,” said Dennison.