NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch High School football team saw their season end at the hands of Jefferson Saturday night in the Division IV, Region 13 Final 41-37.

Boston Mulinex paced the Warriors, scoring two touchdowns in the first half and added one more in the second half.

West Branch senior quarterback Dru Deshields had three rushing touchdowns on the night.

West Branch would surrender the lead in the third quarter on a long touchdown run and both teams went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2