West Branch stays in 1st; topped Alliance

Nick Everett tallied a double-double (11 points, 10 boards)

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch garners their 11th win of the year by defeating Alliance, 58-45. West Branch remains in 1st place with a 6-1 record in the league. Three Warriors finished in double-figures – Jaxon Hendershott (14), Nick Everett (11) and Reese Leone (10). Nick Pidgeon added 9 for the victorious Warriors.

On December 6, West Branch defeated Alliance – 52-37 – on the road. The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 games. Next up is a home game against Hubbard next Saturday.

Alliance had their 6-game win streak snapped tonight. Brandon Alexander led all scorers with 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the foul line. The Aviators will play at home on Tuesday against St. Thomas Aquinas.