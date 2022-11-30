BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch standout senior quarterback Dru DeShields announced on Twitter that he will continue his playing career at Kent State next year.

This past August, DeShields committed to Eastern Illinois but reopened his recruitment earlier this month.

This year, he threw for 3,932 yards, added another 679 on the ground and accounted for 62 touchdowns.

Last season, DeShields was named First Team All-Ohio and also earned Eastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year honors.

DeShields holds 12 school records including being the Warriors’ all-time passing leader and passing touchdown leader.