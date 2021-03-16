West Branch softball goes after 4th-straight league title

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch’s softball team is ready to defend its EBC championship once again. The Warriors captured the league crown for three straight years (2017-18: NBC; 2019: EBC).

“We have good leadership, a good core of players from the 2019 season,” said legendary Coach Sis Woods.

Senior pitcher Jordan Anderson went 21-4 in the center circle and compiled an ERA of 2.09. She also hit for a .345 batting average as a sophomore.

Senior catcher Sam Morris is back as well after hitting .392. Destiny Blake (2B) and Jaci Thomas (OF) also will be welcomed back for their senior campaigns. Blake batted .298 in 2019.

The junior class features shortstop Sydney Mercer (.516 BA) and Ryley Pittman (1B/P).

“Right now, we lack outfield experience.” said Woods. “All starting outfielders will be new.”

“As always, our goal is to work hard, get better every day and to take one game at a time.” Says coach Woods. “We’re excited about this season especially after missing all of last year. We have a good mix of youth and veteran leadership. If we work together, believe in each other and play with confidence – we’ll be competitive in every game.”

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, March 27 at Northwest for a double header.

West Branch Warriors Softball

Coach: Sis Woods, 35th year

2019 Record: 24-4 (11-1), 1st place in EBC

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – at Northwest

Mar. 30 – Alliance

Apr. 2 – Jefferson

Apr. 3 – GlenOak

Apr. 6 – Marlington

Apr. 8 – at Minerva

Apr. 10 – Hubbard

Apr. 13 – Canton South

Apr. 14 – at Carrollton

Apr. 17 – Girard

Apr. 20 – Salem

Apr. 22 – at Alliance

Apr. 23 – at Padua

Apr. 24 – at Chardon

Apr. 28 – at Howland

Apr. 29 – at Marlington

May 4 – Minerva

May 6 – at Canton South

May 11 – Carrollton

May 13 – at Salem

May 15 – at Ursuline