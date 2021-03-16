West Branch softball goes after 4th-straight league title

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch’s softball team is ready to defend its EBC championship once again. The Warriors captured the league crown for three straight years (2017-18: NBC; 2019: EBC).
“We have good leadership, a good core of players from the 2019 season,” said legendary Coach Sis Woods.
Senior pitcher Jordan Anderson went 21-4 in the center circle and compiled an ERA of 2.09. She also hit for a .345 batting average as a sophomore.
Senior catcher Sam Morris is back as well after hitting .392. Destiny Blake (2B) and Jaci Thomas (OF) also will be welcomed back for their senior campaigns. Blake batted .298 in 2019.
The junior class features shortstop Sydney Mercer (.516 BA) and Ryley Pittman (1B/P).
“Right now, we lack outfield experience.” said Woods. “All starting outfielders will be new.”
“As always, our goal is to work hard, get better every day and to take one game at a time.” Says coach Woods. “We’re excited about this season especially after missing all of last year. We have a good mix of youth and veteran leadership. If we work together, believe in each other and play with confidence – we’ll be competitive in every game.”
The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, March 27 at Northwest for a double header.
West Branch Warriors Softball
Coach: Sis Woods, 35th year
2019 Record: 24-4 (11-1), 1st place in EBC
2021 Schedule
Mar. 27 – at Northwest
Mar. 30 – Alliance
Apr. 2 – Jefferson
Apr. 3 – GlenOak
Apr. 6 – Marlington
Apr. 8 – at Minerva
Apr. 10 – Hubbard
Apr. 13 – Canton South
Apr. 14 – at Carrollton
Apr. 17 – Girard
Apr. 20 – Salem
Apr. 22 – at Alliance
Apr. 23 – at Padua
Apr. 24 – at Chardon
Apr. 28 – at Howland
Apr. 29 – at Marlington
May 4 – Minerva
May 6 – at Canton South
May 11 – Carrollton
May 13 – at Salem
May 15 – at Ursuline