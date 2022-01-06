BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Jaxon Hendershott broke the school record for career three-pointers with his 117th field goal in the Warriors’ 50-25 win over Salem on December 28.

Watch the above video to hear from Hendershott.

“It means a lot because I got a lot of family members,” Hendershott said. “My grandpa and my uncle played basketball. They were really good. It kind of feels good to be a part of that, their culture as well.”

The record of 116 was previously held by Reese Leon.

“Playing along with Reese Leon, being with him when he broke the record against Salem as well, as I did here. It’s cool,” Hendershott added.

As a junior, Hendershott broke the school record for most three-pointers in a single game, making eight of nine.