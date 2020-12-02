West Branch rolls to second win of the season

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch rolled past Youngstown Academy of Urban Scholars, 58-17 in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night.

Nick Wilson led all scores with 13 points for the Warriors in the win.

Dru DeShields and Alec Wilson also had strong nights, adding 10 points apiece for West Branch.

George Peoples also reached double figures with 10 points in the setback.

With the win, West Branch improves to 2-0 overall on the season. The Warriors are slated to return to game action on Friday on the road at Alliance.

