HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch downed Howland, 48-15, to improve to 4-1.

Since falling in their season opener to Canfield (35-31), the Warriors have won four straight by a combined score of 178-49.

Dru DeShields completed 20 of 26 passing and three scores while throwing for 238 yards.

Boston Mulinix rushed for two touchdowns on eight rushing attempts. He gained 171 yards for the Warriors.

West Branch has won seven consecutive road games dating back to the beginning of last season.

Howland has dropped their last 10 contests, including six at home.

The Tigers (0-5) will try to get into the win column next week when they welcome Warrensville Heights on September 23.

West Branch will play host to Minerva in their EBC opener next Friday.