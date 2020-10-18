West Branch rolls past East Liverpool; Warriors post first playoff win since 2007

West Branch rolled past East Liverpool 43-13 in the second round of the Division III OHSAA football playoffs Saturday night.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch rolled past East Liverpool 43-13 in the second round of the Division III OHSAA football playoffs Saturday night.

It marked the Warriors’ first playoff win since 2007.

Warriors’ Quarterback Brock Hilyer threw for 272 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win. He also rushed for 58 yards and an additional touchdown.

Alek Wilson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Warriors. He scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, and also a 20-yard screen pass for a touchdown.

Andrew Coffree, Josh Gregory, and Dru DeShields each caught a touchdown pass in the win.

West Branch remains undefeated at 7-0. The Warriors advance to face Ursuline in the Division IV Regional Quarterfinals Saturday at 7 p.m.



East Liverpool drops to 4-4 on the season.

