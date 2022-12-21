BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch star quarterback Dru DeShields has officially signed a National Letter of Intent to the Kent State football program.

DeShields finished the 2022 season with a staggering 3,932 yards passing and 62 total touchdowns.

He will graduate from West Branch as the program’s all-time leading passer with 12 school records. During his career, DeShields became the Warriors’ all-time passing leader and is also the program leader in passing touchdowns.

DeShields is a two-time member of the WKBN Big 22.

This past August, DeShields originally committed to Eastern Illinois but reopened his recruitment in November.