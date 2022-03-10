BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior basketball standout has committed to continue his playing career in the college ranks at Westminster College.

Last season, Hendershot averaged 15 points per game, shooting 40%from the field, while connecting on 80% percent of his free throw attempts.

Some of his career highlights include breaking the program’s single-game three-point record against Marlington, connecting on eight of nine attempts that night.

He likewise broke the single-season three-point record with 74, and the three-point percentage record with 44.3%.

Hendershot concludes his career with the Warriors in fifth place in the school’s all-time scoring list with 839 points.

He chose Westminster over Geneva and Grove City.